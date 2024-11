MORNINGSIDE TO LAUNCH DRONE PROGRAM

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY IS LAUNCHING A NEW UNCREWED AERIAL SYSTEMS DRONE MINOR WITHIN ITS APPLIED AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD STUDIES PROGRAM.

THE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT’S TO HELP MEET THE RISING DEMAND FOR PRECISION AGRICULTURE AND CUTTING-EDGE DRONE TECHNOLOGY.

THE NEW PROGRAM AT MORNINGSIDE WILL GIVE STUDENTS THE TOOLS TO APPLY DRONES IN A RANGE OF AGRICULTURAL SETTINGS, FROM CROP AND SOIL ANALYSIS TO LIVESTOCK MONITORING AND ENVIRONMENTAL MAPPING.

IT WILL INVOLVE A BLEND OF THEORY AND HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE, WITH EXTENSIVE FIELDWORK WITH THE LATEST DRONE TECHNOLOGY.

ENROLLMENT FOR THE PROGRAM IS NOW OPEN, WITH THE FIRST COURSES BEGINNING IN THE SPRING SEMESTER OF 2025.