GOP MAY HAVE SUPER MAJORITY IN BOTH SIDES OF IOWA LEGISLATURE

REPUBLICANS APPEAR TO HAVE SECURED SUPERMAJORITIES IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE, ALTHOUGH THERE COULD BE RECOUNTS IN SOME CLOSE RACES.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS REPUBLICANS IN THE IOWA HOUSE HAVE EXPANDED THEIR MAJORITY TO 67 SEATS.

EVERY REPUBLICAN INCUMBENT SEEKING REELECTION TO THE HOUSE WON.

GRASSLEY SUGGESTS DEMOCRATS, BY FOCUSING ON THE ABORTION ISSUE, PUT THEMSELVES AT A DISADVANTAGE:

DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY WON REELECTION TO HIS DISTRICT ONE HOUSE SEAT.

SCHOLTEN HOPES TO WORK WITH REPUBLICANS ON STATE ISSUES IMPORTANT TO SIOUXLAND AND HAS AN IDEA TO BENEFIT OUR AREA:

REPUBLICANS HAVE HELD 34 OF 50 SEATS IN THE IOWA SENATE FOR THE PAST TWO YEARS AND UNOFFICIAL RESULTS INDICATE REPUBLICANS WILL HOLD THAT 34-SEAT SUPERMAJORITY WHEN THE LEGISLATURE CONVENES IN JANUARY.