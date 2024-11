AREA SCHOOL KIDS CHEER ON MUSKIES IN MORNING USHL CONTEST

THE CITY EVENTS CENTER WAS LOUD WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH A FEW THOUSAND AREA SCHOOL CHILDREN CHEERING FOR THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HOCKEY PLAYERS.

TEAM C-E-O TRAVIS MORGAN SAYS KIDS FROM 38 SCHOOLS IN THE TRI-STATE AREA WERE CHEERING FOR THE MUSKIES IN A RARE MORNING USHL HOCKEY GAME:

MUSKIES1 OC…….TEACH THEM HOCKEY. :25

THE KIDS WERE BROUGHT IN BY SCHOOL BUS FROM PLACES SUCH AS CHEROKEE, SGT. BLUFF, HINTON AND THE OMAHA NATION.

MORGAN SAYS IT’S ALSO A GREAT ATMOSPHERE FOR THE MUSKETEERS PLAYERS TO HEAR THE LOUD CHEERING SCHOOL KIDS:

MUSKIES2 OC……..ELECTRIC PLACE TO BE. :17

WHEN THE HOCKEY PLAYERS VISIT THE SCHOOLS, MORGAN SAYS IT’S A LEARNING EXPERIENCE WITH THE TEAM’S COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT:

MUSKIES3 OC……..WITH THE MUSKETEERS. :19

AND GOALIE SAMUEL URBAN WAS STELLAR IN THE NET AS SIOUX CITY DEFEATED THE LINCOLN STARS AND SENT ALL THE KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL HAPPY WITH A 3-1 VICTORY.