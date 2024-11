ABSENTEE VOTES CARRY SCHOLTEN TO WIN ANOTHER IOWA HOUSE TERM

ABSENTEE VOTES DECIDED THE IOWA DISTRICT ONE STATE LEGISLATURE RACE IN WOODBURY COUNTY TUESDAY NIGHT.

DISTRICT ONE INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT J.D. SCHOLTEN WAS TRAILING REPUBLICAN JOSH STEINHOFF BY 113 VOTES BEFORE THE ABSENTEE VOTES WERE ADDED.

SCHOLTEN GOT 2572 ABSENTEE VOTES WHEN THEY WERE FINALLY ADDED TO PASS STEINHOFF, WHO RECEIVED 1864 ABSENTEE BALLOTS.

JD13 OC…HUGE HONOR. :26

SCHOLTEN, WHO WAS A STAR PITCHER FOR THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS THIS PAST SUMMER, SAYS KNOWING HE IS RETURNING TO DES MOINES IN JANUARY MEANS HE MAY BE PITCHING IN SIOUX CITY AGAIN THIS SUMMER:

REPUBLICANS WON THE OTHER SEATS WITH DISTRICT TWO G-O-P INCUMBENT BOB HENDERSON DEFEATING DEMOCRAT JESSICA LOPEZ-WALKER BY JUST OVER 2500 VOTES.

IN A DISTRICT 13 BATTLE OF NEWCOMERS, REPUBLICAN TRAVIS SITZMAN HAD 68% OF THE VOTE WHILE DEMOCRAT ROSANNE PLANTE HAD 17% AND INDEPENDENT PARKER HANSEN 13 PERCENT IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

REPUBLICAN DISTRICT 14 REPRESENTATIVE JACOB BOSSMAN WAS UNOPPOSED IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM.