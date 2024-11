SCHOOL MEETING CAUSES VOTING DELAY AT PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY

VOTERS WERE HAVING SOME DIFFICULTY FINDING A PARKING PLACE TO VOTE AT PERRY CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL THIS MORNING.

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IS CONDUCTING IN SERVICE TRAINING FOR TEACHERS THERE, SO ALL OF THE PARKING PLACES IN THE SCHOOL PARKING LOT ARE FILLED.

THOSE WISHING TO VOTE THERE MAY TEMPORARILY PARK IN THE DRIVEWAY AND YELLOW ZONED AREAS WHILE THEY CAST THEIR BALLOTS.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO OTHER ISSUES AT LOCAL PRECINCTS TODAY, AND VOTER TURNOUT HAS BEEN STEADY.