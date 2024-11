PILLEN CUTS RIBBON ON US-275 HIGHWAY PROJECT

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN AND THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HOSTED A RIBBON-CUTTING MONDAY TO MARK THE COMPLETION OF THE FINAL SEGMENT OF THE US-275 SCRIBNER TO WEST POINT HIGHWAY CORRIDOR.

THE EXPANSION OF THIS CORRIDOR BEGAN CONSTRUCTION BACK IN THE SUMMER OF 2021 NEAR WEST POINT.

EXPANDING AND IMPROVING THE CORRIDOR HAS POSITIVE IMPACTS ON THE MOSTLY RURAL REGION OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, PROVIDING A MORE EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE CONNECTION TO NATIONAL FREIGHT NETWORKS.

GOVERNOR PILLEN SAYS “THE LOCAL COMMUNITIES UNDERSTAND THE NEED FOR THIS EXPRESSWAY TO BE COMPLETE, AND THE ECONOMIC BENEFIT IT WILL PROVIDE.

HE HAS DIRECTED THE N-D-O-T TO CONDENSE THE TIME NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE US-275 EXPRESSWAY FROM NORFOLK TO WEST POINT.”