PATE SAYS VOTER TURNOUT STRONG

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE SAYS THE TURN-OUT TODAY (TUESDAY) AT PRECINCTS AROUNT THE STATE IS STRONG.

PATE SAYS THE BIGGEST ISSUE FOR VOTERS MAY BE LONG LINES:

VOTER TURNOUT HAS BEEN STEADY IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON THIS ELECTION DAY.

AS OF 11 A.M., 6600 VOTERS HAD CAST BALLOTS TODAY.

THAT FOLLOWS AN ESTIMATED 20,000 PLUS VOTERS WHO CAST ABSENTEE BALLOTS THE PAST 20 DAYS.

THE RECORD FOR WOODBURY COUNTY VOTES CAST IN AN ELECTION IS AROUND 45,800.

THERE ARE 63,934 REGISTERED VOTERS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FOR THIS ELECTION.

STORY COUNTY ELECTION OFFICIALS WERE HAVING ISSUES WITH THE MACHINES USED TO TABULATE PAPER BALLOTS IN SOME PRECINCTS IN THE COUNTY.

VOTERS IN THOSE STORY COUNTY POLLING LOCATIONS WERE ASKED TO LEAVE THEIR BALLOTS IN A SECURE BOX AND ELECTION OBSERVERS FROM BOTH POLITICAL PARTIES WILL WATCH AS THOSE BALLOTS ARE TABULATED LATER.