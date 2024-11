OVER 20 HURT IN SCHOOL BUS COLLISION WITH PICKUP TRUCK

NEARLY TWO DOZEN PEOPLE WERE INJURED TUESDAY MORNING, SOME SERIOUSLY, IN A COLLISION BETWEEN A SCHOOL BUS AND A PICKUP TRUCK NORTH OF GRANVILLE.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT 7:42 A.M. TO THE INTERSECTION OF 430TH STREET AND MARSH AVENUE.

23-YEAR-OLD ELLIOT DYKSTRA OF ALTON, WAS DRIVING A PICKUP EASTBOUND ON 430TH STREET AND 76-YEAR-OLD JOHN KOOIMAN OF ORANGE CITY, WAS DRIVING THE SCHOOL BUS FOR UNITY CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL SOUTHBOUND ON MARSH AVENUE WHEN THE TWO VEHICLES COLLIDED IN THE INTERSECTION.

DYKSTRA WAS TRANSPORTED TO SANFORD SHELDON MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT OF CRITICAL INJURIES.

KOOIMAN AND 18 STUDENTS WERE TAKEN TO THE ORANGE CITY AREA HEALTH SYSTEM FOR TREATMENT OF VARIOUS INJURIES RANGING FROM MINOR TO SERIOUS.

ANOTHER STUDENT WAS TRANSFERRED TO SANFORD MEDICAL AND ONE OTHER WAS UNDER FURTHER OBSERVATION.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE IOWA STATE PATROL.

