MORNINGSIDE AVENUE WORK BEGINS THURSDAY

SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WILL CLOSE THE NORTHBOUND LANE ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIS AVENUE AND PETERS AVENUE THIS THURSDAY MORNING.

IT’S SO A PRIVATE UTILITY CONTRACTOR MAY COMPLETE A NEW SANITARY SEWER CONNECTION TO AN ADJACENT BUILDING.

TRAFFIC ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE WILL BE LIMITED TO ONE LANE BETWEEN PETERS AVENUE AND DAVIS AVENUE DURING THE WORK.

TEMPORARY TRAFFIC SIGNALS WILL BE UTILIZED TO MAINTAIN TRAFFIC ON MORNINGSIDE AVENUE DURING THE WORK, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED THE AFTERNOON OF NOVEMBER 14TH.

ALTERNATE ROUTES WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING THAT TIME.