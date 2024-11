MAYOR SCOTT WANTS PROGRESS IN DEALING WITH EMPTY CITY BUILDINGS

MAYOR BOB SCOTT CALLED ATTENTION TO THE NUMBER OF EMPTY BUILDINGS IN DISREPAIR AROUND THE CITY AT THE END OF MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

THE MAYOR SAYS HE WANTS REGULAR UPDATES ON WHAT’S BEING DONE WITH THOSE BUILDINGS:

BLDGS1 OC……..28TH AND COURT. :18

THE MAYOR CALLS THE OLD, EMPTY CONVENIENCE STORES A DETRIMENT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS THEY ARE LOCATED IN:

BLDGS2 OC……..TORN DOWN. :17

SCOTT TOLD CITY OFFICIALS TO ADD OTHER BUILDINGS THEY ARE AWARE OF TO THE LIST OF BUILDINGS HE MENTIONED, AND TO PROVIDE REGULAR INFORMATON TO HIM AND THE COUNCIL.