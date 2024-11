COUNCIL MEMBERS TALK OF VISIT TO JAPANESE SISTER CITY

THREE MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL TALKED ABOUT THEIR RECENT VISIT TO OUR SISTER CITY IN JAPAN AT THE CONCLUSION OF MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING.

MATTHEW O’KANE, JULIE SCHOENHERR AND ALEX WATTERS REPRESENTED THE CITY IN A LATE OCTOBER TRIP TO YAMANASHI CITY.

O’KANE SAYS THEY EXPERIENCED A LOT ON THE VISIT:

JAPAN1 OC……..INCORPORATE HERE. :11

JULIE SCHOENHERR SAYS THE RESIDENTS OF THE JAPANESE COMMUNITY BAND TOGETHER ON EFFORTS LIKE WE DO IN SIOUX CITY SUCH AS LITTER:

JAPAN2 OC……….UNDERPRIVILEGED. :24

ALEX WATTERS SAYS BOTH CITIES HAVE SIMILAR NEEDS AND CHALLENGES:

JAPAN3 OC……….CITY HOME. :28

IT WAS THE FIRST TRIP CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS HAD MADE TO OUR SISTER CITY IN THE PAST FEW YEARS.