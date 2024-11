CITY COUNCIL APPROVES NEW POLICE CAMERAS

THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL VOTED MONDAY TO APPROVE A NEARLY ONE-POINT SIX MILLION DOLLAR AGREEMENT FOR THE PURCHASE OF BODY CAMERAS, IN-CAR CAMERAS, AND OTHER INTERVIEW ROOM AND ASAP EQUIPMENT FOR THE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

THE CURRENT EQUIPMENT USED BY OFFICERS HAS EXCEEDED ITS FIVE-YEAR LIFE SPAN AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENTS AND IS BEGINNING TO FAIL.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER TOLD THE COUNCIL THE AGREEMENT WITH AXON ENTERPRISES OF SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA WOULD UPGRADE THE DEPARTMENT TO THE LATEST STATE OF THE ART CAMERA EQUIPMENT;

AXON1 OC…….BUILDING INTO IT. :21

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO APPROVE THE CONTRACT WITH AXON.