IF YOU ARE AMONG THOSE IN THE TRI-STATE AREA WHO DID NOT CAST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT, HERE’S WHEN THE POLLS ARE OPEN ON ELECTION DAY.

IN IOWA, THE POLLS ARE OPEN AT 7 A.M. AND CLOSE AT 8 P.M.

OVER IN NEBRASKA, VOTING TAKES PLACE FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 8 P.M. IN THE CENTRAL TIME ZONE, AND 7 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. IN THE MOUNTAIN TIME ZONE.

IN SOUTH DAKOTA, VOTING IS FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. IN BOTH THE MOUNTAIN AND CENTRAL TIME ZONES.