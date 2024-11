SIOUX CITY’S SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER, ALONG WITH MOLINA HEALTHCARE AND HY-VEE, WILL HOST A FREE FOOD GIVEAWAY AND HEALTH SCREENINGS THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH, FROM 5:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.

THE EVENT WILL OFFER ATTENDEES HELPFUL HEALTH TIPS, ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT HEALTH PLAN BENEFITS, AND INFORMATION ON OTHER COMMUNITY RESOURCES.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE PARKING LOT OF SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH. FROM 5:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M.