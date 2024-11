A WEBSITE DEDICATED TO THE DISAPPEARANCE OF FORMER MASON CITY T-V NEWS ANCHOR JODI HUISENTRUIT REPORTS AUTHORITIES FROM THAT CITY WERE RECENTLY IN MINNESOTA TO FOLLOW UP ON A TIP RELATED TO THE CASE.

BOB FISHER REPORTS:

JODI OC…SOQ. :45

HUISENTRUIT WENT MISSING IN 1995 AND WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE BEEN ABDUCTED ON HER WAY TO WORK.

NO ARRESTS HAVE EVER BEEN MADE IN THE CASE AND HER WHEREABOUTS REMAINING UNKNOWN.

SHE WAS DECLARED LEGALLY DEAD IN 2001.