HINTON & LEMARS VOTERS TO DECIDE SCHOOL BOND PROPOSALS

VOTERS IN TWO PLYMOUTH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS WILL DECIDE BOND ISSUES ON ELECTION DAY.

IN THE LE MARS COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, VOTERS ARE ASKED TO APPROVE A NEARLY 50 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO HELP BUILD A NEW K-5 SCHOOL ACROSS THE STREET FROM THE MIDDLE SCHOOL/HIGH SCHOOL COMPLEX.

THE SINGLE SCHOOL WILL REPLACE THREE AGING ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, TWO OF WHICH WERE BUILT IN THE 1930S.

THE TOTAL COST OF THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROJECT IS 67.6 MILLION DOLLARS.

THE REMAINING FUNDS FOR THE PROJECT WILL BE RAISED THROUGH THE DISTRICT’S SAVE FUND, A STATEWIDE LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX.

THE HINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL DECIDE ON AUTHORIZATION OF AN 11.9 MILLION DOLLAR GENERAL OBLIGATION BOND ISSUE FOR SCHOOL IMPROVEMENTS.

THAT INCLUDES HVAC, ELECTRICAL, MECHANICAL, AND A-D-A COMPLIANCE IMPROVEMENTS IN THE SCHOOL BUILDINGS.

THERE ARE ALSO ADDITIONAL CLASSROOMS, NEW ROOFING AND WINDOWS, AND ASBESTOS REMOVAL IN THE PROJECT.

BOTH BOND ISSUES REQUIRE A 60 PERCENT MAJORITY IN ORDER TO PASS.