FORMER NFL PLAYER TO TALK POSITIVE CHOICES WITH LOCAL YOUTH

ANDRE FLUELLEN, A FORMER PRO FOOTBALL PLAYER WITH THE DETROIT LIONS WILL BE IN SIOUXLAND THE NEXT FEW DAYS, TALKING WITH LOCAL YOUNG PEOPLE ABOUT MAKING POSITIVE CHOICES.

LANNY JOHNK, THE LOCAL CAPTAIN FOR “SPORTS WORLD.ORG,” SAYS THE EIGHT YEAR NFL VETERAN WILL MAKE A DOZEN APPEARANCES OVER THE NEXT THREE DAYS:

FLUELLEN1 OC………ON TUESDAY NIGHT. :13

JOHNK SAYS THE MESSAGE FLUELLEN BRINGS TO STUDENTS IS THAT YOU ARE NOT BORN A WINNER OR A LOSER, BUT YOU ARE BORN “A CHOOSER”:

FLUELLEN2 OC……..THEY HAVE VALUE. :20

THE STUDENTS ARE ASKED TO FILL OUT COMMENT CARDS DURING THE TALK, AND JOHNK SAYS THEY HAVE HELPED SEVERAL OF THEM IN DEALING WITH ISSUES IN THEIR LIVES:

FLUELLEN3 OC……….TOO HIGH A NUMBER. :20

JOHNK SAYS FLUELLEN WILL ALSO SPEAK AT HINTON, LAWTON-BRONSON, SACRED HEART AND THE BOYS AND GIRLS HOME ON WEDNESDAY AND THEN SGT. BLUFF LUTON, WOODBURY CENTRAL, AND THE LOCAL YOUTH FOR CHRIST GROUP THURSDAY.