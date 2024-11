DOWNTOWN PARADE TO OFFER SENSORY FRIENDLY VIEWING

SENSORY FRIENDLY SPACES AND AN ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREA WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE THIS YEAR FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO WATCH THE ANNUAL DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY LIGHTED PARADE ON NOVEMBER 25TH.

THE INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LOCAL 231, DOWNTOWN PARTNERS, THE OAK VIEW GROUP, AND SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL ESTABLISH A QUIET ZONE INSIDE THE LOBBY AND A DESIGNATED SENSORY FRIENDLY SPACE WILL BE LOCATED IN ROOM 3 AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER AT 801 4TH STREET.

THE AREAS WILL OFFER A QUIETER ENVIRONMENT WITH REDUCED NOISE AND VISUAL STIMULATION, ALLOWING ATTENDEES TO ENJOY THE PARADE IN A COMFORTABLE SETTING.

THE ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREA, LOCATED OUTSIDE OF THE CONVENTION CENTER AT THE CIRCLE DRIVE ON 4TH STREET, WILL PROVIDE A DESIGNATED SPACE FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES TO ENJOY THE PARADE WITH CLEAR SIGHTLINES AND AMPLE SPACE FOR WHEELCHAIRS AND OTHER MOBILITY DEVICES.

THE PARADE WILL BEGIN AT 6:15 P.M ON NOVEMBER 25TH AND EXTEND ALONG 4TH STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING IS AVAILABLE IN THE LOT ACROSS FROM THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.