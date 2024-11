VOTERS TO DECIDE SGT. BLUFF SCHOOL BOND ISSUE

VOTERS WILL DECIDE A BOND ISSUE PROPOSED BY THE SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IN TUESDAY’S GENERAL ELECTION.

CHAD JANZEN, SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT OF THE DISTRICT, SAYS THE ISSUE WOULD AUTHORIZE GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $54,600,000 FOR FACILITY INFRASTRUCTURE AND LEARNING ENVIRONMENT UPGRADES AND IMPROVEMENTS.

THE PRIMARY SCHOOL PROJECT INVOLVES EXPANDING THE KITCHEN AND BUILDING A NEW PRE-KINDERGARTEN THROUGH GRADE 2 ADDITION ONTO THE EXISTING ELEMENTARY WITH A LEVY UNDER $3.00 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUATION.

A PERSON WITH A $100,000 HOME WOULD PAY AN ESTIMATED $9.85 A MONTH.

JANZEN SAYS THE CURRENT VALUE OF AN AVERAGE HOME IN SGT. BLUFF IS $276,000:

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE WOULD PARTNER WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WITH FINANCING OF THE LATER PHASES OF THE PROJECT IN 2030 AND 2035 INVOLVING A NEW SPECTATOR GYM AND A BOILER AND OTHER IMPROVEMENTS IN THE HIGH SCHOOL.

THERE WOULD ALSO BE A CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION BUILDING CONSTRUCTED.