TIM MATHESON – DAMN GLAD TO MEET YOU: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches

Author: Tim Matheson

Book: DAMN GLAD TO MEET YOU: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches

Publishing: Hachette Books (November 12, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“I found myself underlining and highlighting things to remember for my own career. It’s also entertaining—a great combination. Tim’s words encourage you to keep dreaming.”–Reba McEntire

“Tim was a cast, crew, and audience favorite on The West Wing. He’s been at the center of some of America’s most iconic film and television. Damn Glad to Meet You is a fascinating, hilarious, and often very moving inside look at his extraordinary career.”–Aaron Sorkin

A “damn good” fun and revealing memoir from the acclaimed Hollywood actor, Tim Matheson

For the past seven decades, Tim Matheson has been an on-screen favorite in Hollywood. In his debut memoir, Tim takes fans behind-the-scenes of his illustrious career, and reveals what it was like to learn from and work alongside the greats, including Lucille Ball, Dick Van Dyke, Steven Spielberg, and Aaron Sorkin. Tim also talks about how he transitioned from acting to directing, the role in The West Wing that nabbed him two Emmy nominations–and so much more.

Filled to the brim with both riveting stories of the ever-changing entertainment industry and illuminating insight via “film school boot camp” sidebars, readers everywhere are going to be “damn glad” they read this fascinating memoir.