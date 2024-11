POLLS DISAGREE AS TO WHO LEADS IN PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN IN IOWA

REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS ARE EACH TOUTING SEPARATE POLLS WHICH PAINT A DIFFERENT PICTURE AS TO WHICH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IS LEADING IN IOWA DURING THE FINAL DAYS OF THE CAMPAIGN.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RITA HART AND HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST HOSTED A NEWS CONFERENCE SATURDAY EVENING REACTING TO THE NEWS THAT KAMALA HARRIS LEADS A NEW DES MOINES REGISTER/MEDIACOM IOWA POLL BY A 47 TO 44 PERCENT MARGIN.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN RESPONDED BY CITING A POLL RELEASED BY EMERSON COLLEGE, THAT THEY SAY FAR MORE CLOSELY REFLECTS THE ACTUAL IOWA ELECTORATE WITH FAR MORE TRANSPARENCY IN THEIR METHODOLOGY.

EMERSON SHOWS TRUMP AHEAD OF HARRIS 53-43 IN THEIR SURVEY.

THE DES MOINES REGISTER POLL CLAIMS HARRIS LEADS WITH VOTERS AGE 65 AND OVER BY 19 POINTS, 55-36.

THE EMERSON COLLEGE POLL HAS PRESIDENT TRUMP SOLIDLY AHEAD 54-45 AMONG VOTERS AGED 60-69, AND 54-44 AMONG VOTERS AGED 70+.

THE TRUMP CAMAPIGN CALLS THE DES MOINES REGISTER EFFORT A CLEAR OUTLIER POLL.

IOWA HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST SAYS THIS IS THE TIME TO MAKE THE REGISTER’S POLL A REALITY AND TO TAKE THIS MOMENTUM AND RUN WITH IT.