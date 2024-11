JUDGE DENIES INJUNCTION AGAINST CHALLENGE OF NON-CITIZEN REGISTERED VOTERS

ON SUNDAY A JUDGE FOR THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF IOWA DENIED AN INJUNCTION AGAINST SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S CHALLENGE OF NON-CITIZEN REGISTERED VOTERS.

PATE CALLS THE RULING IS A WIN FOR IOWA’S ELECTION INTEGRITY.

HE SAYS “AS STATED IN THE OFFICIAL RULING, IT IS UNDISPUTED THAT THERE ARE A NUMBER OF NONCITIZENS WHO ARE REGISTERED TO VOTE, AND AWARDING THE INJUNCTION WOULD FORCE LOCAL ELECTION OFFICIALS TO PERMIT THOSE INDIVIDUALS TO VOTE”.

HE SAYS HE WILL CONTINUE TO SEEK CLARITY ON THE CITIZENSHIP STATUS OF THE INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE SELF-REPORTED AS NONCITIZENS, AND URGES THE U.S.CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES OFFICE IN WASHINGTON D.C. TO PERMIT THE IOWA FIELD OFFICE TO RELEASE THIS CLARIFYING INFORMATION WHICH IS CRITICAL TO ENSURING ONLY U.S. CITIZENS VOTE IN OUR ELECTIONS.

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD SAYS THE COURT VICTORY IS A GUARANTEE FOR ALL IOWANS THAT THEIR VOTES WILL COUNT AND NOT BE CANCELED OUT BY ILLEGAL VOTES.

THE LINK TO THE RULING IS BELOW

https://links-1.govdelivery.com/CL0/https:%2F%2Fcontent.govdelivery.com%2Fattachments%2FIACIO%2F2024%2F11%2F03%2Ffile_attachments%2F3056459%2FTRO%2520Denial.pdf/1/01000192f4416c8b-5275463d-0af8-4695-8e47-701105bc1a17-000000/H0UhEnmgyAO1zFB3qkEX9P_JR745eY8E4XUujxC9CkU=377