DONATE BLOOD AND HELP YOUR FAVORITE BIG TEN SCHOOL

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IS PARTICIPATING IN THE WE GIVE BLOOD CAMPAIGN, THE FIRST OF ITS KIND NATIONALLY. TO ADDRESS THE GREATEST NEED FOR BLOOD IN A GENERATION,

ABBOTT, A GLOBAL LEADER IN BLOOD TESTING, AND THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE ARE TEAMING UP TO HOST THE FIRST COLLEGE CONFERENCE-WIDE BLOOD DONATION COMPETITION.

FANS OF ANY OF THE 18 MEMBER SCHOOLS ARE ENCOURAGED TO VISIT A LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER OR MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE TO DONATE BLOOD NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 6TH.

WHEN THEY DO, THEY ARE ENCOURAGED TO VOTE FOR THEIR FAVORITE SCHOOL BY VISITING BIGTEN.ORG/ABBOTT.

THE WINNING SCHOOL WILL RECEIVE A $1MILLION DOLLAR DONATION FOR THE COLLEGE TO USE TO ADVANCE STUDENT OR COMMUNITY HEALTH INITIATIVES.

PARTICIPANTS RECEIVE A FREE ONE-MONTH SUBSCRIPTION TO B1G+ STREAMING SERVICE AND BE ENTERED TO WIN TWO TICKETS AND A TRIP TO THE BIG TEN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THIS WEEK, SEVERAL LOCAL BLOOD DRIVES ARE TAKING PLACE WHERE YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE.

MONDAY, A MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE WILL TAKE PLACE AT SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON HIGH SCHOOL, 708 WARRIOR ROAD, FROM 9AM-2PM.

SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH WILL BE THE SITE THIS WEDNESDAY FROM 9 UNTIL 2.

SLOAN COMMUNITY WILL HOST A BLOOD DRIVE ON WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 20TH FROM 3:30 TOLL 5:30 PM AT423 EVANS STREET.

MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY WILL BE THE LOCATION ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH FROM 10:30 AM-2:30 PM.

YOU MAY ALSO DONATE AT THE LOCAL LIFE SERVE BLOOD CENTER IN MORNINGSIDE BY CALLING 800-287-4903 OR VISIT LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG.