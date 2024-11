TECHNICAL ISSUE TEMPORARILY SLOWS SOUTH DAKOTA VOTING

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DIRECTOR OF ELECTIONS SAYS THE STATE EXPERIENCED A TEMPORARY TECHNICAL ISSUE FRIDAY WITH ITS VOTER CHECK-IN SYSTEM.

RACHEL SOULEK SAYS IT WAS DUE TO A MICROSOFT SERVICE DISRUPTION.

SHE SAYS THE TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION IN NO WAY IMPACTED THE TALLY OR PROCESSING OF VOTES, AND THAT BALLOTS ARE SECURELY STORED AND COUNTED ON ELECTION DAY.

DURING THE DISRUPTION VOTERS COULD STILL CAST THEIR BALLOTS AS PLANNED AT COUNTY AUDITOR OFFICES.

STAFF HAD BEEN DIRECTED ON ALTERNATIVE PROCEDURES TO ENSURE VOTERS COULD STILL PARTICIPATE WITHOUT INTERRUPTION.

THE SYSTEM WAS BACK UP AND RUNNING BY 3 P.M. FRIDAY.