GRASSLEY SAYS SENATE WILL GET MORE WORK DONE WITH NEW LEADERSHIP

THERE’S MORE AT STAKE IN NEXT TUESDAY’S ELECTION AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL THAN WHO ARE NEXT PRESIDENT WILL BE.

IT’S POSSIBLE THAT REPUBLICANS COULD REGAIN A MAJORITY OF SEATS IN THE U.S. SENATE.

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS THE LONGEST SERVING REPUBLICAN IN THE SENATE, AND HE WOULD HAVE A LEADERSHIP ROLE IF THE G-O-P BECOMMES THE MAJORITY PARTY:

GRASSLEY SAYS IF REPUBLICANS TAKE CONTROL OF THE SENATE, HE BELIEVES THEY WILL WORK MORE HOURS ON LEGISLATION THAN THEY HAVE THE LAST FOUR YEARS UNDER DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK:

WHEN THE SENATE DOES RECONVENE FOLLOWING THE ELECTION, GRASSLEY FEARS THEY WON’T HAVE ADEQUATE TIME TO DEAL PROPERLY WITH LEGISLATION SUCH AS A NEW FARM BILL:

GRASSLEY SAYS THE ENTIRE SENATE NEEDS TO BE WORKING FIVE DAYS A WEEK TO GET THE LEGISLATION PASSED.