DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ENDS THIS WEEKEND

AREA RESIDENTS WILL NEED TO RESET ALL OF THEIR CLOCKS THIS WEEKEND AS WE FALL BACK AN HOUR, AND NOW IS THE IDEAL TIME FOR PARENTS TO START GETTING THEIR KIDS READY FOR THE SHIFT AS DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS.

PEDIATRICIAN DR. CASEY FREYMILLER SAYS EVEN SMALL CHANGES OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS CAN HAVE BIG IMPACT.

TOOLOW1 OC….SCHOOL AGAIN :13

FREYMILLER SAYS EXPOSURE TO LIGHT PLAYS A BIG PART IN A KIDS’ SLEEP SCHEDULE, AND IT’S IMPORTANT FOR THEM TO HAVE LIGHT IN THE MORNING.

TOOLOW2 OC….AFFECTIVE DISORDER :19

MANY OF US HAVE TO SACRIFICE SLEEP FROM TIME TO TIME, BUT FREYMILLER SAYS IT’S A PRECIOUS COMMODITY THAT’S OFTEN OVERLOOKED, ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS.

TOOLOW3 OC….TOO LOW :13

FREYMILLER SAYS PARENTS CAN ALSO TRY SMALL DOSES OF MELATONIN TO HELP SHIFT A CHILD’S SLEEP SCHEDULES AHEAD OF THE TIME CHANGE.

RADIO IOWA