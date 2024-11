CALIFORNIA MAY GIVE IOWA ETHANOL A BOOST

IOWA’S ETHANOL INDUSTRY COULD GET A BOOST, THANKS TO AN EFFORT IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA.

E-15 FUEL HAS PASSED CALIFORNIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS AND THEIR GOVERNOR IS NOW PUSHING FOR E-15 SALES THERE.

MONTE SHAW, HEAD OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION, SAYS IT’S THE LAST STATE TO APPROVE E-15.

E15A OC…….IN THE COUNTRY. :09

GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM IS URGING A STATE REGULATORY PANEL TO ALLOW SALES OF THE FUEL.

CALIFORNIA HAS AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE BUT THERE ARE STILL MANY VEHICLES ON THE HIGHWAYS THAT NEED GAS.

E15B OC……..IT’S JUST IDIOTIC. :14.

THE INDUSTRY IS STILL SEEKING FEDERAL APPROVAL FOR YEAR-ROUND SALES NATIONWIDE. IOWA IS THE NATION’S LEADING ETHANOL-PRODUCING STATE.

RADIO IOWA