WATCH FOR TRICK OR TREATERS THIS EVENING

A REMINDER THAT TONIGHT IS HALLOWEEN.

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY THIS EVENING FROM SIX P.M. UNTIL EIGHT P.M.

FOR MOTORISTS, BE ALERT FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS ON HALLOWEEN.

SLOW DOWN AND CONTINUE TO SCAN THE ROAD IN AREAS WHERE THEY ARE LIKELY TO BE OR WHERE SIGHT DISTANCES ARE LIMITED.