TAP WATER NITRATE ADVISORY FOR PENDER NEB. AREA

RESIDENTS OF PENDER NEBRASKA AND CUSTOMERS OF THE THURSTON RURAL WATER SYSTEM ARE BEING ADVISED TO NOT DRINK TAP WATER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE BECAUSE OF HIGH NITRATE LEVELS.

CUSTOMERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO DRINK THE WATER AND NOT TO BOIL IT BECAUSE THAT WILL INCREASE THE LEVEL OF NITRATES IN THE REMAINING WATER AFTERWARDS.

THIS APPLIES ESPECIALLY TO INFANTS 6 MONTHS AND YOUNGER, PREGNANT WOMEN, AND NURSING MOTHERS..

THE PAPIO NRD IS PROVIDING BOTTLED WATER FOR SYSTEM CUSTOMERS AT THE VILLAGE OF PENDER OFFICE AT 614 MAIN STREET.

THE PAPIO NRD AND VILLAGE OF PENDER ARE WORKING WITH THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AND WILL UPDATE CUSTOMERS ON THE STATUS OF THE TESTING PROCESS AND WHEN THE NOTICE HAS BEEN LIFTED.