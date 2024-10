LIGHT SNOW IN NORTHERN IOWA EARLY HALLOWEEN

DRIVERS HEADING INTO UPPER NORTHWEST IOWA AND MINNESOTA EARLY THURSDAY MORNING ENCOUNTERED A SURPRISE SNOWFALL BLANKETING PARTS OF THE AREA FOR HALLOWEEN. A PHOTO BY AN IOWA D-O-T SNOWPLOW CAMERA AROUND 7 A.M. SHOWED FLURRIES FLYING AND SNOW ON THE GROUND.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE METEOROLOGIST ROD DONAVON SAYS THEY’RE THE STATE’S FIRST FLAKES OF THE SEASON, AND OCTOBER 31ST IS A LITTLE EARLY FOR THE FIRST SNOWFALL, BUT IT’S NOT UNPRECEDENTED.

SNOW OC….”OFF THE ROADWAY” :17

FORECASTERS HAD EXPECTED OVERNIGHT RAIN, BUT THERE WAS NO MENTION OF POSSIBLE SNOW.

Radio Iowa/Iowa DOT photo