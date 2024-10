LAUREL CONCORD COLERIDGE RECEIVES $5000 SCHOOL GRANT

LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL IN COLERIDGE, NEBRASKA HAS RECEIVED A NEARLY $5000 GRANT FROM THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY AND THE FOUNDATION FOR RURAL SERVICE.

PRINCIPAL MARK LEONARD, 6TH-GRADE STUDENTS AND FACULTY ACCEPTED A GRANT OF $4,948.01 AT THE MIDDLE SCHOOL’S IMAGINATION AND CREATION DESTINATION CLASSROOM.

THE CLASSROOM, ALSO KNOWN AS MAKERSPACE, WAS INTRODUCED AT THE SCHOOL TO INTEGRATE MODERN TECHNOLOGY INTO THE CURRICULUM, PROVIDING STUDENTS WITH HANDS-ON TRAINING AND INSTRUCTION.

THE STUDENTS UTILIZE VARIOUS TECHNOLOGICAL TOOLS, INCLUDING GRAPHIC

DESIGN SOFTWARE, 3D PRINTING, HEAT PRESS TECHNOLOGY, VINYL CUTTERS, AND LASER ENGRAVING.

THE SCHOOL PLANS TO USE THE MONEY TO UPGRADE THEIR LASER ENGRAVING TECHNOLOGY.

Photo provided