CONE PARK TO HOST SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT

THE ANNUAL SIOUXLAND SLEEP OUT WILL TAKE PLACE FRIDAY NIGHT AT CONE PARK.

CO-ORGANIZER KATIE LOGAN SAYS THE EVENT IS HELD EACH YEAR ON THE FIRST FRIDAY OF NOVEMBER:

SLEEPOUT6 OC…….IN SIOUXLAND. :18

NOVEMBER IS NATIONAL HUNGER AND HOMELESSNESS MONTH AND THE SLEEPOUT RAISES FUNDS TO HELP THE MORE THAN 300 INDIVIDUALS, FAMILIES AND CHILDREN THAT ARE HOMELESS ON ANY GIVEN DAY IN SIOUXLAND:

SLEEPOUT7 OC……THOSE PRIZES. :26

ALL FUNDS RAISED STAY HERE IN SIOUXLAND.

LOGAN SAYS THE GATES WILL OPEN AT 3P.M. TO BEGIN SET-UP WITH KIDS ACTIVITES AT 4 AND MOST OTHER ACTIVITIES STARTING AT 5P.M:

SLEEPOUT8 OC………A COOKING CONTEST. :23

LOGAN SAYS THOSE ATTENDING ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING THEIR SLEEPING BAG, TENT OR CARDBOARD BOX AND STAY ALL NIGHT, BUT IT’S O.K. TO COME FOR PART OF THE NIGHT’S ACTIVITIES TOO:

SLEEPOUT9 OC……ALL REGISTERED. :11

THERE WILL BE ALSO FOOD AND WARM BEVERAGES AVAILABLE IN THE CONE PARK LODGE DURING THE NIGHT FOR THOSE WHO MAY NEED IT.

Photo from Siouxland Sleepout Facebook