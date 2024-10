REPORT SAYS IOWA INSURANCE RATES ARE RISING

A NEW REPORT PUTS IOWA AMONG 15 STATES AT RISK OF AN INSURANCE CRISIS.

IOWA HOMEOWNERS’ INSURANCE RATES HAVE THE THIRD BIGGEST INCREASE IN THE NATION ACCORDING TO INSURIFY-DOT-COM.

THEY SAY THEIR NATIONWIDE STUDY FINDS IOWA HOMEOWNER INSURANCE RATES ARE UP 14-PERCENT OVER LAST YEAR.

IOWA CAR INSURANCE RATES ARE UP MORE THAN SEVEN-PERCENT.

A LARGE NUMBER OF INSURANCE CLAIMS FOR FLOOD, TORNADO, WIND, AND HAIL DAMAGE ARE BLAMED FOR THE INCREASE.

