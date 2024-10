OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED DEDICATES NEW TOWNHOMES

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED HOSTED A RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY TO DEDICATE TWO NEW RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOMES ON LAFAYETTE STREET NEAR THEIR MAIN CAMPUS.

THE AGENCY PROVIDES RESIDENTIAL REHABILITATION SERVICE AND FACILITIES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM BRAIN AND SPINAL CORD OR OTHER PHYSICAL DISABILITIES.

O-U PRESIDENT AND C-E-O JENNIFER MCCABE SAYS THE NEW TOWN HOMES ARE GEARED FOR A MORE INDEPENDENT SYLE OF LIVING:

OU1 OC….NEEDS FOR THEM. :25

FOUR CLIENTS WILL LIVE IN EACH OF THE NEW TOWNHOMES, AND MCCABE SAYS THEY WILL PROVIDE MANY OF THEIR OWN FURNISHINGS:

OU2 OC……..TO HELP THEM. :16

MCCABE SAYS THESE NEW FACILITIES WILL ALLOW SOME CLIENTS THE SUPPORT THEY STILL NEED IN THEIR LONG TERM RECOVERY PROCESS:

OU3 OC………THEY’VE BEEN UTILIZING. :32

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SERVES AROUND 200 CLIENTS IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA.

THE CLIENTS WILL BE MOVING IN TO THE TOWNHOMES AROUND MID-NOVEMBER.