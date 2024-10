SIBLEY JOINS LEWIS & CLARK WATER SYSTEM

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY DELIVERED REMARKS IN SIBLEY, IOWA MONDAY AT A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY CELEBRATING ITS CONNECTION TO THE LEWIS AND CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM.

GRASSLEY DISCUSSED HIS LONGTIME SUPPORT OF THE CLEAN WATER INITIATIVE AND THANKED LOCAL LEADERS FOR THEIR HARD WORK AND DEDICATION TO THE PROJECT.

THE SENATOR STATED THAT “OVER 30 YEARS AGO, COMMUNITY LEADERS BEGAN DREAMING OF A WAY TO PROVIDE SAFE, CLEAN WATER TO HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF IOWANS AND MIDWESTERNERS.

AFTER DECADES OF PERSEVERANCE, WE’RE SEEING THAT DREAM COME TO FRUITION,” GRASSLEY ADDED THAT. “WHILE THIS MARKS THE FINAL CONNECTION TO THE LEWIS AND CLARK REGIONAL WATER SYSTEM, YOU CAN BE SURE OF HIS CONTINUED SUPPORT THROUGH FUTURE CONSTRUCTION AND EXPANSION PROJECTS.”