SECURITY IN PLACE FOR WOODBURY COUNTY BALLOT DROPBOX

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING THREE SEPARATE CASES OF BALLOT BOXES BEING SET ON FIRE IN WASHINGTON AND OREGON THAT ARE SAID TO BE LINKED.

IN PORTLAND, OREGON AN “INCENDIARY DEVICE” PLACED INSIDE A BALLOT BOX DAMAGED THREE BALLOTS, BUT ABOUT 15 MILES AWAY IN VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON, OFFICERS FOUND A “SUSPICIOUS DEVICE” BURNING NEXT TO A DROP BOX AND ANOTHER BALLOT BOX IN THE SAME REGION WAS ALSO TARGETED, WITH HUNDREDS OF BALLOTS DAMAGED.

IN SIOUX CITY, THERE IS ONE DROP BOX LOCATED BEHIND THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, AND COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS THERE ARE SECURITY MEASURES PROTECTING IT:

SAFEVOTE1 OC…….RETURN THEIR BALLOTS. :19

THE DROP BOX IS ALSO LOCATED A HALF BLOCK FROM SIOUX CITY POLICE HEADQUARTERS.

GILL SAYS ANOTHER REASON TO USE THE DROP BOX IS THAT THE U.S. POSTAL SERVICE IS ASKING VOTERS WHO PLAN TO VOTE BY MAIL TO DO SO AS SOON AS POSSIBLE;

SAFEVOTE2 OC……….IN THE DROP BOX. :17

THE BALLOTS ARE REMOVED FROM THE DROPBOX FOUR TIMES A DAY.

GILL SAYS MONDAY’S TOTAL SHOWS A LOT OF PEOPLE HAD USED IT OR HAVE VOTING EARLY IN PERSON IN WOODBURY COUNTY PRIOR TO NEXT TUESDAY’S ELECTION:

SAFEVOTE3 OC………THROUGH THERE. :20

HE SAYS THE EARLY VOTERS SO FAR ARE SPLIT PRETTY EVENLY BETWEEN DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS IN THE COUNTY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND LONG LINES FAMILY REC CENTER ARE OPEN FROM 8AM UNTIL 4:30PM EVERYDAY INCLUDING THE WEEKEND FROM NOW UNTIL NEXT MONDAY FOR EARLY VOTING.