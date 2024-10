HEARING TO TAKE PLACE ON NEBRASKA 9-1-1 DISRUPTIONS

THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION HAS SET A HEARING DATE FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS CARRIER LUMEN CONCERNING THREE SEPARATE SERVICE OUTAGES AND DISRUPTIONS AFFECTING 9-1-1 COMMUNICATIONS IN THE STATE SINCE 2023.

THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE COMMISSION’S HEARING ROOM AT 9A.M. ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4TH.

THE THREE SEPARATE LUMEN 9-1-1 OUTAGES AND DISRUPTIONS WERE IN AUGUST OF 2023, AND APRIL 17TH & JULY 9TH OF THIS YEAR.

THE COMMISSION HAS SET ASIDE TUESDAY NOVEMBER 5TH AT 9A.M. SHOULD A SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY BE REQUIRED IN THE HEARING.

KSCJ File photo