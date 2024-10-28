Speraw to be Inducted into UCF Athletics Hall of Fame

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa player and assistant coach Kirk Speraw will be inducted into the University of Central Florida Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday as part of the Class of 2024.

The six-person class will be recognized at an induction banquet and the group will be honored on field at halftime of the UCF-Arizona football game.

Speraw, who served as the Knights’ head coach from 1993-2020, led the program to four NCAA Tournament appearances (1994, 1996, 2004, 2005), four Atlantic Sun Tournament titles and an A-SUN regular season crown in 2005.

During the 2006-07 season, Speraw was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year after guiding UCF to 22 victories and a runner-up league finish. He coached 18 all-conference selections in his 17 seasons and 54 academic all-league honorees.

In his career, Speraw coached a total of 43 years as an assistant coach at Iowa (1979-80, 2010-22), Denver (1980-82), Florida Southern (1982-87), Florida (1990-93) and head coach at Pensacola Junior College (1987-90) and UCF.

The Sioux City, Iowa, native was a two-time letterman (1978-79) as a Hawkeye, playing under Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson.