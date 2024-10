SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET TWICE THIS WEEK.

THE SCHOOL BOARD OF SIOUX CITY’S COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET IN SESSION THE NEXT TWO DAYS.

TONIGHT’S REGULAR SESSION INCLUDES SEVERAL BUDGET RELATED ITEMS ALONG WITH SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING ON NOVEMBER 11TH REGARDING THE EV BUS INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT.

THAT INCLUDES PLANS AND COSTS FOR CHARGING STATIONS TO POWER 15 ELECTRIC POWERED BUSES AND CHARGING STATIONS.

THE NEW INFRASTRUCTURE WOULD COST AROPUND $280-THOUSAND DOLLARS AT THE OPERATIIONS AND MAINTENANCE WAREHOUSE BUILDING WITH BUSES AND CHARGERS PURCHASED SEPARATELY.

TUESDAY, THE BOARD WILL MEET AT 5 P.M. TO DISCUSS APUBLIC SURVEY ON WHAT QUALITIES A NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT SHOULD HAVE, AS WELL AS WHERE THE JOB LISTING WILL BE POSTED AND ADVERTISED, AS WELL AS A TIMELINE TO HIRE ONE.