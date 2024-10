SAFE TRICK OR TREAT TIPS FOR HALLOWEEN

TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY THIS THURSDAY EVENING FROM SIX P.M. UNTIL EIGHT P.M.

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS SOME SAFETY TIPS FOR YOUNG TRICK OR TREATERS GOING DOOR TO DOOR, REGARDING VISIBILITY WITH YOUR COSTUME:

TRICK3 OC……..MAKES THEM MORE VISIBLE. :20

COSTUMES SHOULD BE MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL, WELL-FITTING SO THAT WALKING IS NOT INTERFERED WITH.

IF YOU WEAR A MASK, MAKE SURE THE EYEHOLES ARE WIDE ENOUGH TO SEE CLEARLY THROUGH IT.

OFFICER ROSE SAYS PEDESTRIAN SAFETY IS ALSO IMPORTANT:

TRICK4 OC……..A CAR SEES YOU. :23

A PARENT OR RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG CHILDREN ON THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD ROUNDS, AND MAKE SURE YOU ARE FAMILIAR WITH THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

TRICK5 OC……..EVERYTHING IS GOOD. :16

ROSE SAYS IF YOU DON’T WANT TO GO DOOR TO DOOR, THERE ARE SEVERAL PLACES CONDUCTING “TRUNK OR TREAT ” EVENTS:

TRICK6 OC……..HANDING OUT CANDY. :23

FOR MOTORISTS, BE ALERT FOR TRICK-OR-TREATERS ON HALLOWEEN.

SLOW DOWN AND CONTINUE TO SCAN THE ROAD IN AREAS WHERE THEY ARE LIKELY TO BE OR WHERE SIGHT DISTANCES ARE LIMITED.