THERE WAS NO SIOUX CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY.

A MAJORITY OF COUNCIL MEMBERS, MATTHEW O’KANE, JULIE SCHOENHERR AND ALEX WATTERS TRAVELED TO OUR SISTER CITY, WHICH IS YAMANASHI CITY, JAPAN ON SATURDAY.

THEY ARE THERE THROUGH WEDNESDAY TO LEARN ABOUT YAMANASHI CITY AND HOW BEST THEY CAN FACILITATE FUTURE COLLABORATIONS BETWEEN OUR CITIES AND CITIZENS.

NO ACTION WAS ANTICIPATED ON ANY POLICY ISSUES BY THE THREE COUNCIL MEMBERS.