STEMM ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER NIGHT OF HOPE FUNDRAISER

THE SIOUXLAND TANZANIA EDUCATIONAL MEDICAL MINISTRIES, KNOW AS STEMM, WILL HOLD THEIR ANNUAL “A NIGHT OF HOPE” FUNDRAISER ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14TH FROM 5:30-9PM.

DR. STEVE MEYER STARTED THE EFFORT WITH A MEDICAL MISSIONARY TRIP TO THE AFRICA NATION OVER 28 YEARS AGO, WHICH HAS EXPANDED BEYOND WHAT ANYONE THOUGHT POSSIBLE:

THE MISSIONS HAVE CONTINUED SINCE THEN, INCLUDING A RECENT TRIP THIS PAST SUMMER WITH STUDENTS FROM NORTHWESTERN COLLEGE, DORDT UNIVERSITY AND WAYNE STATE:

THE ANNUAL EVENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE ONGOING EFFORT WILL BE HELD AT THE HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES IN DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE NIGHT OF HOPE WILL FEATURE A SILENT AUCTION, HORS D’OEUVRES AND BEVERAGES, A PROGRAM AND LIVE AUCTION:

TICKETS AND MORE INFORMATION FOR THE NOVEMBER 14TH EVENT ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT STEMM.ORG.

