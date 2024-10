20 HEELAN PERFORMERS CHOSEN FOR ALL STATE CONCERT

NINETEEN VOCALISTS AND ONE BAND MEMBER HAVE BEEN CHOSEN FROM SIOUX CITY’S BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL TO BE MEMBERS OF THE ALL-STATE CHOIR AND CONCERT.

THAT INCLUDES HENRY OSBORN, WHO WAS ACCEPTED INTO THE CHORUS FOR HIS FOURTH TIME.

MATTHEW LIN HAS QUALIFIED FOR THE ALL-STATE BAND FOR THE FOURTH YEAR IN A ROW.

ALL-STATE WILL TAKE PLACE NOVEMBER 21ST THROUGH THE 23RD IN AMES.

THE CONCERT IS ON THE 23RD AT HILTON COLISEUM.