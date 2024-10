SATURDAY IS D-E-A DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

SATURDAY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN ANOTHER NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS YOU MAY DROP OFF UNUSED OR OLD MEDICATIONS AT THREE LOCATIONS:

OFFICER VALERIE ROSE SAYS THIS IS AN ANONYMOUS DROPOFF, YOU DON’T HAVE TO SHOW AN I.D. AND THERE’S NO RECORD OF WHO DROPS OFF MEDICATION OR WHAT MEDICATIONS ARE LEFT:

DRUG TAKE BACK DAY RUNS FROM 10 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M.

DURING THE LAST NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK, THE DEPARTMENT COLLECTED OVER 200 POUNDS OF MEDICATION FOR DISPOSAL.

LIQUIDS (INCLUDING INTRAVENOUS SOLUTIONS), SYRINGES AND OTHER SHARPS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE IT ON SATURDAY, THERE IS A BIN TO DROP OFF UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS INSIDE THE POLICE HEADQUARTERS LOBBY AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.