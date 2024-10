Phase 2 of UNI Dome Renovations to Begin Soon

THE FIRST PHASE OF THE PROJECT TO RENOVATE THE UNI-DOME HAS BEEN COMPLETED AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN IOWA CAMPUS IN CEDAR FALLS, AND THE UNIVERSITY IS SEEKING TO LAUNCH THE NEXT PHASE.

PHASE TWO OF THE PROJECT WILL GO BEFORE THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS AT ITS NOVEMBER MEETING FOR APPROVAL.

THE SECOND PHASE LOOKS TO ELEVATE THE FAN EXPERIENCE INSIDE THE UNI-DOME WITH A COMPREHENSIVE RESEATING, IMPROVED ACCESSIBILITY AND RESTROOM UPGRADES.

THE SEATING UPGRADES PROPOSED INCLUDE NEW SEATS WITH WIDER CHAIR BACKS IN THE GENERAL SEATING AREA, PREMIUM SEATING OPTIONS FOR ADDITIONAL COMFORT AND AN EXPANDED SUITE LEVEL TO BRING IN MORE REVENUE TO SUSTAIN UNI-DOME OPERATIONS.

WIDER AISLES AND HANDRAILS AS WELL AS A NEW ELEVATOR WILL INCREASE ACCESSIBILITY, AND PARTY DECKS WILL BE ADDED TO THE NORTHWEST AND SOUTHWEST CORNERS.

OVER $9 MILLION OF THE $16 MILLION COST OF PHASE TWO HAS BEEN SECURED.

CONSTRUCTION WILL TENTATIVELY BEGIN IN APRIL WITH NEW SEATING READY FOR THE 2025 FOOTBALL SEASON.

PHASE TWO WORK IS PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED BY FALL OF 2026 TO COINCIDE WITH THE UNI-DOME’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2026.