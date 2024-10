GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CHOICE FOR THE NEXT CHIEF JUSTICE OF THE NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT.

GOVERNOR PILLEN HAS APPOINTED CURRENT NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT JUSTICE JEFFREY FUNKE TO REPLACE MIKE HEAVICAN AS CHIEF JUSTICE.

HEAVICAN IS RETIRING ON OCTOBER 31ST.

FUNKE HAS SERVED ON THE NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT SINCE 2016 WHEN HE WAS APPOINTED BY THEN-GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS.

FUNKE’S REPLACEMENT ON THE COURT WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.