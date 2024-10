BOIL ORDER FOR DAKOTA CITY NEBRASKA (Update)

A WATER MAIN BREAK IN DAKOTA CITY, NEBRASKA HAS PROMPTED A BOIL ORDER TO BE ISSUED FOR THAT CITY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

DAKOTA CITY’S WATER SYSTEM LOST PRESSURE IN THE DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM BECAUSE OF THE WATER MAIN BREAK, AND THAT MAY HAVE LED TO CONTAMINATION OF THE CITY’S WATER.

RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED BOIL THEIR WATER FOR THREE MINUTES BEFORE USING OR TO DRINK BOTTLED WATER.

ALL STORED WATER OR ICE MADE RECENTLY SHOULD BE DISCARDED.

THIS BOIL ALERT IN DAKOTA CITY WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL THE CITY SAYS IT IS SAFE TO DRINK.

RESIDENTS ARE ALSO ASKED TO NOT WATER THEIR YARDS OR WASH VEHICLES TO CONSERVE WATER UNTIL THE BOIL ORDER IS LIFTED.

THE PAPIO-MISSOURI RIVER NATURAL RESOURCES DISTRICT HAS ALSO ISSUED A BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR CUSTOMERS OF THE DAKOTA COUNTY RURAL WATER SYSTEM.

THE NOTICE INSTRUCTS CUSTOMERS TO BOIL THEIR WATER FOR AT LEAST THREE MINUTES BEFORE DRINKING IT.