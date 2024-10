SC POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SUSPECT INVOLVED IN A SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT SUNDAY NIGHT IN GREENVILLE.

POLICE SAY 43-YEAR-OLD JAMIE OROZCO OF SIOUX CITY IS THE INDIVIDUAL INVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT THAT ENDED WITH AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING.

ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20TH OROZCO WAS BEING SOUGHT IN RELATION TO A CITIZEN WHO HAD ALLEGEDLY BEEN THREATENED WITH A FIREARM.

WHEN POLICE OFFICERS LOCATED OROZCO, HE PRODUCED A HANDGUN, FLED ON FOOT AND FIRED SHOTS AT OFFICERS.

OROZCO WAS LATER FOUND HIDING IN A 2ND FLOOR CRAWL SPACE AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2500 BLOCK OF EAST 1ST STREET.

HE REFUSED MULTIPLE COMMANDS TO SURRENDER, AND WHEN HE APPEARED TO BE REACHING FOR HIS WEAPON, SWAT OFFICERS FIRED UPON HIM.

OROZCO WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE FOR INITIAL CARE, AND HAS SINCE BEEN TRANSPORTED AN TO OMAHA HOSPITAL FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT.

HE REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE INCIDENT CONTINUES TO BE UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

File photo