MRHD AWARDS $1.25 MILLION IN LOCAL GRANTS

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRIBUTED ONE AND A QUARTER MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDS TO TWENTY-SIX LOCAL SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS THURSDAY AS PART OF THEIR ANNUAL IMPACT MATCH GRANT AWARDS CEREMONY AT THE LEWIS & CLARK INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN SIOUX CITY.

THE MRHD IMPACT MATCH GRANT PROVIDES FUNDING AWARDS RANGING FROM $25,000 TO $250,000 TO SUPPORT LARGER-SCALE PROPOSALS THAT CREATE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN ADDRESSING COMMUNITY NEEDS.

THE GRANT RECIPIENTS MUST MATCH 25% OF THEIR AWARD AMOUNT, AND HAVE ONE YEAR TO COMPLETE THEIR PROJECT.

MRHD AWARDS PROJECTS THAT ALIGN WITH AT LEAST ONE OF FIVE CATEGORIES OF GRANT FOCUS.

THAT INCLUDES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY IMPROVEMENT, HUMAN AND HEALTH SERVICES, CIVIC, PUBLIC, CHARITABLE, PATRIOTIC AND RELIGIOUS ENGAGEMENT; LEISURE, CULTURAL AND HISTORICAL SERVICES AND EDUCATION.

NONPROFITS, EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS LOCATED IN WOODBURY COUNTY, OR SURROUNDING COUNTIES WERE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY.

MRHD MODIFIED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR FLOOD-RELATED PROJECTS APPLYING FOR THE IMPACT MATCH GRANT.

THE REQUIRED MATCH AND LIMIT ON OUTSTANDING PROJECTS WERE WAIVED FOR FLOOD-RELATED PROJECTS.

MRHD IS THE NONPROFIT SPONSORING ORGANIZATION THAT HOLDS THE LICENSE FOR CASINO GAMING IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND RECEIVES FUNDING FROM AN AGREEMENT WITH THE HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO OF SIOUX CITY.

Photo courtesy MRHD