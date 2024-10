A CROFTON, NEBRASKA BOY THAT WENT MISSING ON MONDAY AFTERNOON HAS BEEN FOUND.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS ELEVEN YEAR OLD HOLDEN DUNCAN, ALSO KNOWN AS HOLDEN OUDING WAS FOUND AND IS SAFE AS OF 11:15 THURSDAY MORNING.

DUNCAN WAS LAST SEEN AROUND 4:15 P.M. ON MONDAY GETTING OFF THE BUS BY CROFTON HIGH SCHOOL.

DETAILS OF WHERE THE BOY WAS FOUND OR CIRCUMSTANCES ABOUT WHERE HE HAS BEEN HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.